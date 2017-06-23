Three LeT men killed in Pulwama encounter, Army man injured

A civilian was also killed and 60 were injured as clashes broke out in Kakapora (Source: Google Maps) A civilian was also killed and 60 were injured as clashes broke out in Kakapora (Source: Google Maps)

Three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed, while an Army officer was injured during an overnight encounter that started from Wednesday at Kakapora village in south Kashmir. Later, a civilian was also killed and 60 were injured as clashes broke out in Kakapora and its adjacent areas after the funeral of the two militants, who belonged to the same locality.

The police imposed restrictions and snapped mobile connectivity to prevent spread of rumours in the area. Also, train services were cancelled. Police have identified the militants as Shariq, Majid Mir — both residents of Kakapora — and Irshad Ahmad of Aghanzpur Awantipore. They added that Mir was involved in the killing of PDP district president Abdul Gani Dar and two sarpanches.

“Three LeT terrorists, including Majid Mir who was involved in a number of murders, were killed at Kakapora in Pulwama during an encounter,’’ said Director General of Police S P Vaid.

On Wednesday, Army’s Rashtiya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operation Group of Police cordoned off New Colony area of Kakapora. The militants were holed up inside a house there. Villagers then assembled near the encounter site trying to disrupt the operation and provide an escape route to the militants. The security personnel, however, sealed all the exit points.

In the initial gunfight an Army Major also received injuries. At night, the forces used IEDs to blow up the house and the militants were killed. The operation concluded before dawn. “Had we prolonged this operation, the situation would have turned tense. Hence, we concluded it before daybreak,’’ a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

