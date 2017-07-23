Three labourers killed, two hurt as bakery’s chimney collapses

Three labourers were killed and two others injured when the chimney of a bakery collapsed in Mumbai, a senior police official said on Sunday. The labourers were having dinner inside the bakery, a single-storey structure on SV Road in suburban Jogeshwari, when its chimney caved in at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.

The workers got trapped under the debris, he said. Later, the police rushed to the spot, extricated the five labourers from the debris and rushed them to hospital where three of them were declared dead upon arrival, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Jeetendra Harichand (26), Kishmat Ali (24) and Teeji Bhargav (22), senior inspector at Oshiwara police station, Subhash Khanvilkar said. The other two labourers were undergoing treatment, police said.

“We are taking the opinion of experts whether the mishap took place due to a natural calamity (rain) or negligence on part of the owner, based on which we will take further action,” Khanvilkar said.

