Three killed, one injured in collision between truck and car

Three persons were killed and another injured on Wednesday in a collision between a truck and car in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said.

The mishap took place near Thithilpur village as a speeding truck rammed into a car resulting in the death of its two occupants on the spot, one of whom has been identified as Ranjit Sah, police said.

The ill-fated car’s third occupant Qamre Alam succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital, he said, adding that another injured person was undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police added.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a pistol from the car which belonged to a judicial officer’s bodyguard that was stolen earlier this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now