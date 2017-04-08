Three killed in separate incidents in UP

Three persons, including a leader of a farmers’ union, were killed in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday. In Gadwada village, Choudhary Jagmeer Singh (60), a Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, was shot dead and Jai Dev Sharma was seriously injured when three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on them on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when Jagmeer was sitting with Jai Dev at his home last evening. Angry villagers staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

In another incident, a farmer, who was missing since a day, was found dead in his field at Teja Hera village in the district, police said. Bhushan Singh was found dead with injury marks on his body. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, they said. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and the body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

In another incident, a doctor was shot dead in his clinic in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday evening by unknown assailants, police said. The victim, identified as Maherban Ali, was killed when unknown persons opened fired on him. The accused are yet to be arrested, police said.

