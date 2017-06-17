Three killed in Meghalaya landslide

Incident happened in Umiam under Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya. (Picture via Google map) Incident happened in Umiam under Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya. (Picture via Google map)

Three persons, all from the same family were killed and at least two persons – both women – have been reported missing when a massive landslide occurred at an industrial area in Umiam under Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya in the wee hours of Saturday, while at least people who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to hospital.

“The landslide occurred early Saturday morning inside an industrial area of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation, burying a labourers camp under the debris. Bodies of three persons including a 14-year old girl were dug out by rescue workers, while two persons are still missing,” Ri Bhoi SP Ramesh Singh said over the telephone.

The labourers were engaged by the owner of a private plywood factory, and the landslide occurred following heavy rains in the last couple of days, the SP said. The labourers were all from outside Meghalaya, he added.

Unofficial sources meanwhile said the three victims were Bobby Tamang, his wife, and his –year old daughter Buna. While two women have remained missing, ten of the injured who were rescued from the landslide site have been shifted to different hospitals in Shillong, about 15 kms away.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App