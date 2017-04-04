Three killed in J&K landslide

The section of road where the incident took place has been closed for traffic since March 18 when incessant rainfall had led to a landslide. (Source: PTI GRAPHICS) The section of road where the incident took place has been closed for traffic since March 18 when incessant rainfall had led to a landslide. (Source: PTI GRAPHICS)

Three persons, including a two-month old girl, were killed and five others injured in a landslide at Kulighad near Drabshalla on Monday morning. The victims, who were coming from Kishtwar, had got down from their bus and started walking through a stretch of Batote-Kishtwar road when the landslide hit them, burying them all.

The section of road where the incident took place has been closed for traffic since March 18 when incessant rainfall had led to a landslide. Sources said the hill along the road is sinking, leading to frequent landslides in the area.

The Meteorological Department has warned of more rainfall and landslides in the area between April 4 to April 6. The Western Disturbance is likely to affect the entire Jammu & Kashmir with Met department predicting heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied with squally wind at a few places over the state on April 5.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now