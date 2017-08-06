Three killed in Himacha Pradesh, two in Uttarakhand in rain-related incidents

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the country on Saturday triggering landslides in Himachal Pradesh, where three persons died, while two deaths were reported from Uttarakhand. Odisha also received widespread rains and there is a warning of more downpour.

In Himachal Pradesh, landslides blocked about 170 roads, including the Shimla-Kalka National Highway, and resulted in death of three persons — one in Mandi and two in Theog. About 20 houses, three shops and 15 cowsheds were badly damaged due to heavy rains in Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba and Mandi, according to the state Emergency Response Control Room.

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the state, including Kasauli and Dharampur in Solan district which received 172 mm and 120 mm of rainfall, respectively. Shimla received 18 mm of rainfall, even as the maximum temperture was registered at 17.1 degrees Celsius.

A 30-year-old woman and her son (8) were killed in their sleep when slush from an adjoining field gushed into their home following heavy rains in early today in Uttarakhand’s Lansdowne area.

Heavy rains over the past two days in Pauri district have claimed several lives with five persons killed in separate rain-related incidents near Kotdwar yesterday.

It was a sultry day in Delhi with the maximum and the minimum temperature settling at 34.9 and 27.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The humidity oscillated between 81 and 55 per cent.

Most of the places over north and interior Odisha have received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The chief amounts of rainfall recorded are Jagatsinghpur (11 cm), Baripada (10 cm) and Jaipur (9 cm).

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Monsoon remained normal in Bihar during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rainfall occurring at many places in the state.

Gaya recorded the highest rainfall at 30 mm among the major cities, followed by 3 mm rainfall in Bhagalpur and 1.4 mm in Patna in the past 24 hours (recorded between 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday).

The absence of rainfall in Patna increased the maximum temperature from yesterday’s 30.2 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius today with the humidity level at around 80 per cent both in the morning and evening.

The maximum temperature stayed close to normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh recorded maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala and Karnal recorded their respective maximums at 35.5 and 33.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 34.6 and 34.9 degrees Celsius.

