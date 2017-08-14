Uttarakhand: Three killed in cloudburst during Kailash Mansarovar yatra

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been halted due to the floods and landslide caused by the cloudburst on the route. (Representational Image) Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been halted due to the floods and landslide caused by the cloudburst on the route. (Representational Image)

Seven people, including four soldiers, went missing after a cloudburst in the Mangta Nala region of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Meanwhile, four bodies have been recovered in Malpa.

Subsequent floods and landslides caused due to the cloudburst brought the Kailash Mansarovar yatra to a halt. Two bridges, one in Mangti and other in Simkhola district, sustained damage as the water level of the Kali river continued to rise and reach a dangerous level.

On Sunday, at least 46 people died after a landslide swept away two state transport buses in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district. Continuous rain hampered the rescue operation, but five were pulled out alive from the debris.

