Three killed in accident in Banda in UP

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when their jeep overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in the district, police said on Friday.

Six persons belonging to Hamirpur were on their way to Chirtakoot Dham when they met with the accident on Thursday, police station in-charge, Rajiv Yadav, said today.

Vinod Dixit (50), Shyamlal Rahi (70) and driver Bauaa (45) died on the spot and three others with serious injuries were admitted to hospital.

The driver apparently lost control while negotiating a curve leading to the accident, he added.

