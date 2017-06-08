Three killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Machil

The Army on Wednesday claimed to have killed three militants while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Machil sector. Officials said the 56 Rashtriya Rifles spotted a group of militants in Sardari Nar along the LoC and opened fire on them, leading to an encounter in which three infiltrators were killed.

“The operation in Machil sector is going on and three militants have been killed in the operation so far,’’ a Defense spokesman said. Army sources said that three AK-47 rifles, one pistol, three GPS sets, map sheets and war-like stores had been recovered by Wednesday evening.

This is the third infiltration attempt that has been foiled by the Army in North Kashmir over the past fortnight. On May 26, the Army had killed two Pakistani BAT members who tried to infiltrate into the Uri sector. Six more infiltrators were killed in the same sector next day.

Officials sources claimed that they have received inputs that some of infiltration attempts through north Kashmir have been successful and around 25 to 35 militants have managed to sneak into the Valley this year.

