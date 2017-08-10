Three killed, 2 hurt in mishap while returning from Maratha morcha

Maratha Krnati Morcha at Mumbai. (Source:Express Photo) Maratha Krnati Morcha at Mumbai. (Source:Express Photo)

Three men, who were returning after participating in the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Mumbai, were on Thursday killed and two others injured where a truck collided with their car at Yeola tehsil in Nashik district, a police official said. The car was initially hit by another vehicle on the rear side. As a result, the car driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle swerved into an adjoining lane, he said.

At the same time, a truck, which was going towards Nashik from Vaijapur, collided with the car on Yeola-Vaijapur road at Khamgaon Shivar at around 7 am, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot after a passer-by alerted them about the mishap, he said.

The police then took the five car passengers to a nearby hospital where three of them were declared dead before admission, the official said.

The two other injured passengers were admitted in a hospital in Nashik, he said.

The police have apprehended the truck driver, he said, adding that a probe is on into the mishap.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App