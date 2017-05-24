Three killed, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Three persons were killed and 18 others injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned on Manasa-Aantri road on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the residents of Bhukhi village were returning from a temple at Aantri village, Manasa Police Station in-charge Kamlesh Singhar said.

“The tractor-trolley overturned near Aantri village and three persons identified as Kameribai Gurjar (40), Guddibai Keer (55) and a minor girl Madhu Gurjar, were killed on the spot, while 18 other persons were injured,” he added.

The injured were admitted to the hospitals at Neemuch and Mandsaur.

