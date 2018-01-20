SC bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra to hear Judge Loya case on Monday

Special CBI Judge Loya died in Nagpur on December 1, 2014. (File Photo) Special CBI Judge Loya died in Nagpur on December 1, 2014. (File Photo)

The two petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of Special CBI Judge Brijmohan Loya will be heard by a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, on Monday. The CJI had assigned the case on Friday as per the roster.

A bench of two judges, Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar, had adjourned the hearing in the case last Tuesday, without listing a date for the next hearing. The bench had directed the Maharashtra government, which submitted details on the case in a sealed envelope, to make its contents public to the petitioners as it is “a matter where they should see everything.”

The written order, which was released later that evening, ordered the matter be “put up before the appropriate bench.” This fuelled speculation that the judges had recused themselves from hearing the matter. Four top judges of the Supreme Court — Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — had held an unprecedented press conference the previous week in which they cited differences with the CJI on the assignment of the Loya case.

The two petitioners in the case are a Maharashtra-based journalist B R Lone and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla. While Lone sought a fair probe into the death of Loya, Poonawalla called the incident “questionable, mysterious and contradicting.”

Loya died in Nagpur on December 1, 2014. He was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh “fake encounter” case, in which BJP president Amit Shah was an accused. Shah was later acquitted by a CBI court in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd