Three jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir avalanche

THREE soldiers were killed and another injured when an Army post was hit by an avalanche in north Kashmir’s Machil sector on Friday afternoon.

Officials said an avalanche hit the post of Army’s Rajputana battalion near Sonpundi post in Machil sector around 4 pm. The rescue teams were pressed into service but three soldiers were already dead before they could be rescued. One soldier was found in an injured condition under the snow and evacuated to the base hospital.

Defense spokesman Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express that three soldiers were killed when the Army post was hit by an avalanche in Machil sector. “One soldier is injured and no one is missing,” he said.

