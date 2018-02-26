Three jawans injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The gun-battle took place this afternoon on a hillock between Mungari and Dulargufa under Barsoor police station limits of Dantewada, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said The gun-battle took place this afternoon on a hillock between Mungari and Dulargufa under Barsoor police station limits of Dantewada, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said

Three security personnel were injured Monday in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, a senior police official said. The gun-battle took place this afternoon on a hillock between Mungari and Dulargufa under Barsoor police station limits of Dantewada, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) raided a Naxal hideout on the hillock, about 18km from Barsoor, he said. Barsoor is around 450km from here. “During the raid, there was a heavy exchange of fire. The troops fought back bravely and destroyed the hideout,” the DIG said. “Three jawans sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight,” the IPS officer said.

After getting information about the encounter, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawans were evacuated, Sundarraj said. Details about any loss to Maoists in the gunfight would be known only after the completion of the ongoing search operation, he said.

