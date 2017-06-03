Latest News
Three jawans injured in blast in Manipur

The bomb suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded at the junction of H Mongjang village and Imphal-Moreh road.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:June 3, 2017 8:48 pm
Three Assam Rifles jawans were today injured in a blast near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said. The bomb, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), exploded at the junction of H Mongjang village and Imphal-Moreh road, about 103 km from Imphal, at about 2.15 pm when an Assam Rifle patrol party was moving on foot.

Three jawans — Subedar Sher Ram, and Riflemen Sachin and Basumatari — were injured, police said. All three were airlifted by an Air Force helicopter to the military hospital at Leimakhong.

