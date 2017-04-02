Three jawans injured as militants attack Army convoy in Kashmir

Soldiers inspect the vehicle damaged in the ambush in Srinagar on Saturday. Shuaib Masoodi Soldiers inspect the vehicle damaged in the ambush in Srinagar on Saturday. Shuaib Masoodi

IN THE first militant attack in Srinagar this year, an Army convoy came under fire on Saturday afternoon, leaving three soldiers injured.

This was the first such attack on Army in the state capital since 2013, when militants had ambushed an Army convoy at Hyderpora area of Srinagar, killing 13 soldiers.

Saturday’s attack comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state on Sunday to inaugurate the 10-km Nashri-Chenani road tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

In October last year, militants had ambushed a convoy of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), killing a trooper and wounding eight others, at Zakura, in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

According to reports, a group of militants on Saturday fired on the Army convoy at Bemina area of Srinagar on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and escaped.

Confirming the attack and the injury to three soldiers, Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia told The Sunday Express that the injured are being treated at the Base Hospital.

There have been a series of attacks on Army convoys on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway over the last two years. Police records say that 20 Army and CRPF personnel have been killed in these attacks.

