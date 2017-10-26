Three ISIS suspects arrested in Kerala

The arrested youths are from Kannur district in north Kerala and had earlier been activists of right-wing Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The arrested youths are from Kannur district in north Kerala and had earlier been activists of right-wing Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

FOUR MONTHS after they were deported from Turkey while allegedly trying to sneak into Syria, Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested three suspected Islamic State (IS) operatives.

The arrested youths are from Kannur district in north Kerala and had earlier been activists of right-wing Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the police said.

Sources with knowledge of initial questioning of the trio said at least four people from Kannur district are believed to be still fighting for the IS in Syria, and 10 people from the state are feared to have been killed fighting for the terror outfit in Syria.

The arrested trio were identified as K C Midilaj, Abdul Rasak and M V Rashid and are from Chakkarakkal and Valapattanam regions in Kannur.

They were sent back from Istanbul four months ago after an aborted attempt to get to Syria, a police source said. “We have been keeping a tab on them since then. We suspect a few more people had returned after their failed mission to join the IS,” a police officer said.

The source said the three were not recruited per se but were indoctrinated and mentored by “certain people, whose identity cannot be revealed at this stage”. Most suspected IS operatives from Kannur had gone to Syria, while members of the Kasaragod module (21 people missing since June 2016) are believed to be in Afghanistan.

On July 12, a Kannur native named Shajahan Velluvakandy was arrested from Delhi when he was deported for the second time from Turkey.

Police sources said the case registered in Kannur will cover those who had returned after their aborted attempt to join the IS, those still fighting for the terror organisation, and others who died fighting for it.

