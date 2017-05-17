Three Indira Gandhi National centre for Arts to be opened soon

Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts in Delhi. (Archive Photo) Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts in Delhi. (Archive Photo)

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts is on an expansion spree with the centre spreading its wings in other states. Three centres would be opened in the current year in Ranchi, Puducherry and Goa. Realising that there is a lack of data and work in tribal belts, the centre has decided to open one of its centre in Ranchi. The IGNCA board is looking at expanding cultural studies to the places that are origins of tradition and culture, stated the sources. The idea is to have this centre cater to the tribal belts in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

“We do not have a reliable database for various tribes including endangered tribes. These are changing and someone needs to document the change. Also, the data will help the Centre to prepare the welfare schemes for the tribes and include or exclude tribes from the schemes. We need to preserve and protect tribal culture. They have their own scientific methods for survival which we need to learn,” said member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi, IGNCA. The staff will be provided by the Delhi IGNCA.

The Ranchi campus has been given 3,000 sqft within the campus of Ranchi University. This will have one exhibition hall, conference hall, library and two rooms. This is envisaged as research centre for tribal history and culture.

Another IGNCA campus will come up in Puducherry which is slated to open by June-end. This centre would study the lifestyle and tribes in the region. IGNCA has ambitious plans of opening another centre in Goa. The centre is aiming to project it as a destination where Indo-Portuguese culture blended. The Goa campus is expected to be operational by August-end. There are three centres that have been conceptualised but land has not been acquired. These would be in Kerala’s Trichur, Vadodara and in Jammu and Kashmir.

