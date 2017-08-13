Three Indians arrested for illegally staying in Sri Lanka

Troops attached to the South Eastern Naval Command conducted a special raid in the area on Friday. (Source: Google Maps) Troops attached to the South Eastern Naval Command conducted a special raid in the area on Friday. (Source: Google Maps)

Three Indians have been arrested for illegally staying in Sri Lanka, a media report has said. On an information received by the Sri Lankan Navy, troops attached to the South Eastern Naval Command and Police Special Task Force personnel stationed in Marudamunai conducted a special raid in Nindavur on Friday and arrested them, the Colombo Page reported.

The three Indians, whose names are yet to be known, are aged 27, 36 and 41 years and are residents of Tamil Nadu. They were arrested while they were harvesting a paddy field in the area and have been charged for violating the immigration and migration laws of Sri Lanka. They have been handed over to the Sammanthurai Police for legal action, the report said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App