Three Indians among 15 held with two crore demonetised notes in Nepal

Fifteen people, including three Indians, have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly carrying demonetised Indian currency worth over Rs two crore Kathmandu, police said on Thursday. A special team of Criminal Intelligence Bureau (CIB) on Wednesday seized Indian banknotes with face value of Rs 21.08 million from different places in Kathmandu. The CIB raided a rented house of Kamala Bhandari of Morang district and confiscated two bags containing Rs 9.8 million, Superintendent of Police Meera Chaudhary said.

Bhandari’s arrest led to seizure of an additional Rs 11.18 million from a private car parked on the premises of an hotel in the outskirts of Kathmandu. “On a tip-off, we launched the operation and took 15 suspects into custody for smuggling demonetised banknotes to Nepal from India with a motive of earning profit by exchanging them for Nepali rupees through various criminal networks,” a CIB official said.

The arrested Indians are Ankur Kumar Agrawal, Dinesh Agrawal and Anil Kumar Pansali. Indian bank notes with the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were seized from them. They also confiscated three cars used in the crime.

