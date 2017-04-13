Three Indian Mujahideen men get life term for making bombs, conspiracy

Three former operatives of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, who were convicted on charges of terrorism and manufacturing explosive devices on April 10, were on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in the coastal Karnataka region of Mangaluru. The third additional district and sessions judge at the trial court, S H Pushpanjali Devi, sentenced Sayyed Mohammed Naushad (33), Ahmed Bava (41), and Fakeer Ahmad Bava (44), all residents of the Dakshina Kannada on charges of terrorism, preparation of bombs and criminal conspiracy.

On Monday, the court acquitted four others in the 2008 case. A religious scholar Maulana Shabbir Gangolli alias Shabbir Bhatkal (34), accused of being a mentor of the group, Mangaluru residents Mohammed Ali (64), his son Javed Ali (28), and Mohammed Rafiq (34), who allegedly did odd jobs for the group, were acquitted.

The case was registered by the Karnataka Police in 2008 after investigations by the Mumbai ATS and the IB in the wake of the September 13, 2008, Delhi serial blasts showed that Indian Mujahideen operations were being planned and executed from coastal Karnataka.

Police raids in Mangaluru in October 2008 led to the arrest of Ahmed Bava and Naushad, who were involved in ferrying explosives and bomb material for the outfit between a bomb factory and training facility in Chikamagalur, Karnataka, and cities where attacks were carried out.

Ahmed Bava, Naushad, and Fakeer Ahmad were sentenced to life under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120B), possession of explosives (Explosive Substances Act, 1908) and illegal possession of arms (Arms Act, 1959).

