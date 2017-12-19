Three including cop arrested for stalking in Chandigarh

This stalking incident had triggered widespread outrage and a spate of protests. This stalking incident had triggered widespread outrage and a spate of protests.

Three persons, including a Punjab police constable, were arrested on charges of stalking and attempting to kidnap a Mohali based woman here, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident comes just a few months after a senior Haryana IAS officer’s daughter made similar allegations against two men, including Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, bringing to centre-stage the issue of women’s safety.

The victim in a complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police accused three persons of following her and then blocking her way on Sunday night in sector 36 at Chandigarh, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on the complaint, the Chandigarh police arrested Jaskaran Singh (27), a constable posted in Mohali, and two of his friends — Gurdas Singh and Karamveer Singh, both in their twenties.

The incident took place when the victim was returning home in her vehicle around midnight, she claimed. When she reached sector 36 in Chandigarh, the three accused started following her in their SUV, a police official said.

“The victim in her complaint claimed they tried to block her way. However, she managed to escape and then called the PCR for help,” a police official said.

The three accused were nabbed and booked under several sections including section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 -D (stalking) and 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly, wrongfully confining a person) of the IPC, a police official said.

“They were sent to judicial remand by the court today,” Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Yadav said.

Yadav said the Chandigarh Police will intimate its counterparts in Punjab about the involvement of a Mohali police constable in the stalking incident.

In the month of August this year, a Haryana IAS officer’s daughter had accused state BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala and one of his friends of stalking and attempting to abduct her.

This stalking incident had triggered widespread outrage and a spate of protests.

