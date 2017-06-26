Three, including 7-year-old, drown in Bay of Bengal

Three tourists, including a seven-year-old girl, drowned in the Bay of Bengal along South-24 Parganas coastline Saturday. The incident took place at Henry’s Island sea beach in South-24 Parganas — about 130 kms from Kolkata. Somraj Gupta of Kasba in south Kolkata was swept away along with his seven-year-old daughter, Somrina, while bathing on Saturday afternoon. A family friend, Rishita Pramanik, was also pulled into the sea. Rishita’s body was found at Namkhana, which is 25 kms away from Henry’s Island. On Sunday, Somraj’s body was found at Haripur near Frezerganj coastal police station.

The body of the seven-year-old girl was found by coastal guards on Sunday. All three bodies were sent for postmortem.

According to police, a total of six members belonging to two families from Kolkata had gone on a weekend trip to Henry’s Island. However, three of them got pulled into the sea by tidal waves.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App