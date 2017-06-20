Three in ACB net for accepting Rs 4 lakh bribe

Three Revenue department employees including a Sub-Divisional officer have been arrested by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. According to DYSP ACB Thane, Deepak Dalvi, who conducted the raid, the accused had made a demand of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for giving orders in his favour in a land dispute which was pending in the Sub Divisional Office at Ulhasnagar. After due negotiations, the bribe amount was finalised at Rs 4 lakh.

Following this, the complainant approached the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the office of the SDO last evening and nabbed a peon accepting the bribe money on behalf of the other two.

The names of those arrested are: Sub Divisional Officer-Ulhasnagar, Vijaya Jadhav, 44, Nayab Tehsildar Vikas Pawar (43) and peon Tanaji Pawar (44).

While Jadhav and Vikas Pawar made a demand with the complainant the peon accepted the bribe money on their behalf.

The accused have been charged under sections 7, 13 (1),(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, and offences have been registered at the local police station.

