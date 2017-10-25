Three I-T officers who ‘took bribe from Gujarat firm’ under ED lens

The ED filed a case against the three under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in September. (Representational Image) The ED filed a case against the three under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in September. (Representational Image)

Three senior Income Tax (I-T) commissioners who allegedly helped a Gujarat-based private limited company raise offshore entities have come under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. The CBI first registered an FIR against the three — Sunil Kumar Ojha, Principal Commissioner, Revenue Tax, Guntur; Subhash Chandra, Commissioner, Revenue Tax, Thane; and Manas Shankar Ray, Commissioner, Revenue Tax, Ahmedabad, in August. The FIR was based on a ‘diary 2011’ that purportedly detailed large payments to the three tax commissioners and their family members in lieu of favours given to the company — Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech Limited.

The ED filed a case against the three under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in September. According to officials, documents seized by the CBI and ED show that huge bribes were paid by the company through a maze of shell companies for favours in I-T cases, obtaining tenders and use of shell companies to route money abroad.

The purported ‘diary 2011’ was first seized by I-T authorities during a raid on Sterling Biotech in June 2011 but kept under wraps. Only recently, the investigation was initiated and evidence seized was referred to the CBI, based on which the agency booked the three I-T officials and Sterling Biotech. According to investigators, one of the diary entries dated February 2, 2011, for Rs 20000000 states, “Cash received from Mr Ray (Shri NJS) out of Rs 10000000 given to Mr Shokeen, Rs 25,00,000 given to Anand Modi, Rs 20,00,000 cash given to Bena Craft Concept Mr Aashu, Rs 300000 given to cash S K G and Rs 25,00,000 given to Mr Gagan Dhawan for Faridabad project.” Overall payments written against Ojha’s name amounted to Rs 98.99 lakh, the FIR said. The diary showed funds payments of Rs 7 lakh against the name of “Dr Subhash Chandra IT”, it stated. Payment of Rs 80 lakh was written against the name of “Mr Ray IT”.

Based on digital evidence, the investigators also alleged that Sterling Biotech had set up multiple offshore entities in tax havens including Cayman Islands, Seychelles and British Virgin Islands. The diary entries also showed that the three I-T officers used the bribe money obtained through hawala to buy properties including farmhouses in Delhi, officials said.

A CBI spokesperson said, “We have registered a case and investigations are on.” To an email query, a CBDT spokesperson said, “We would not like to make any comment.” Further investigation was conducted by the ED. The probe report stated, “It is thus far revealed that Gagan Dhawan, whose name is also appearing in the diary, was involved in obtaining, handling, transferring and investing in real estate on behalf of all the accused persons. The tainted money suspected to be generated by the Sterling Group of Companies and its promoters Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara.”

A CBI official said, “The money paid to tax authorities appears to be gratification and not authorised remuneration for settling proceedings prior to the authorities. This includes obtaining tenders for offer of merchandise and granting of loans by banks and money establishments. It was further established during investigation that one Sandesara Team had been performing as depository for getting funds on behalf of people, like community servants, and for further supply to them at an area of ease.”

