Three hurt in TMC-GJM clash at Mirik

Representational Image/ PTI Photo Representational Image/ PTI Photo

Three persons were injured in a clash between Trinamool Congress and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters in Mirik on Monday, with the GJM claiming a TMC worker had “eve-teased” a girl. The injured — two TMC supporters and a GJM supporter — seem to have been hurt using “sharp weapons”, police sources said, adding both sides had used khukris in the clash. The incident has taken place at ward number 7 in Mirik.

Mirik Police arrested a Morcha supporter involved in the clash, after which GJM workers returned and tried setting a police vehicle on fire. Following this, clashes started between police and Morcha supporters, and are ongoing at the time of filing this report. All three injured have been taken to a hospital in Mirik.

The Trinamool Congress had won the Mirik municipality earlier this May — the first non-Gorkha party to do so in over two decades. In Darjeeling town itself, a GJM bastion and stronghold, the TMC won one municipal ward. TMC municipal councillor from Darjeeling, Chung Chung Bhutia, recently resigned from the party and joined the GJM. Since his resignation, “30 houses” which supported TMC in Darjeeling have joined another Gorkha party – the GNLF. All Trinamool Congress councillors in Mirik left the area soon after the indefinite strike began in the Hills.

