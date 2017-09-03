Three human traffickers arrested in Manipur, 3 women rescued

Three human traffickers including two women were arrested in Churachandpur district when they were trying to transport three women to the Indo-Myanmar border, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police of Churachandpur, Rakesh Balwal said acting on a tip-off that some human traffickers were taking some women towards the Myanmar border, a police team intercepted a vehicle near Lamka town of the district on Saturday.

Three human traffickers were arrested by police and three women who were being taken to Indo-Myanmar border were rescued, the SP said. The senior police officer said the human traffickers would lure girls, particularly those hailing from poor families, about providing them jobs abroad.

They would pay their poor families some money and would take the girls with them and would then hand them over to agents in Myanmar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App