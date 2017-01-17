Three Hizbul militants killed in encounter

Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were gunned down in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam Sunday, the Army has said.

On Sunday afternoon, personnel from J&K police and Army cordoned off Awoora village in Pahalgam after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. As the soldiers were zeroing in on a single-storey house near Awoora wildlife sanctuary, the militants opened fire and the security forces retaliated. The operation was called off on Sunday evening.

The militants have been identified as Adil Ahmad Reshi, Abid Ahmad Sheikh and Masood Ahmad Shah. While Adil joined militancy three years ago, Maqsood and Abid did so two years back. Maqsood was a PDP sarpanch before joining the militants.

The militants had been operating in Bijbehara and the surrounding villages under the command of militant commander Amir Wagay.

The encounter is being seen as a jolt to Wagay as most militants of his group have been killed. Last month, another militant of his group, Basit Rasool Dar, was killed in an encounter at Bewoora village of Bijbehara. Maqsood, sources said, was also trapped with Basit, but managed to escape.

On Monday morning, many attended the funeral of the slain militants in their native villages in Bijbehara.