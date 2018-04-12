Three Himachal youths freed from Nigerian pirates

Pankaj Kumar’s parents at their residence. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) Pankaj Kumar’s parents at their residence. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Celebrations broke out at the home of Sushil Kumar (37) in his Nagrota Surian village soon after news came in on Wednesday that he along with two other Himachal youths, all from Kangra district, were finally freed from the captivity of Nigerian pirates.

“Today, I can’t tell how much happy I am,” Raghuvir Singh, Sushil’s father, told The Indian Express over phone from his village. Sushil had made the first call to his father on March 12 from a satellite phone to inform him that they had been kept hostage since January 31 by Nigerian pirates, who would free him and two others, Pankaj and Ajay Kumar, only on paying a ransom of 11 million naira (approximately Rs 22 lakh). Thereafter, he made two more calls, the last one on March 29, asking his family to pay the money.

Sushil was captain of a ship, working with M/s Max Marine Services, Cortnou (Benin), a company he had joined last year. Others were also employed in the same company.

On Wednesday, after Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted that all three youths had been freed from pirates, Raghuvir Singh’s phone has not stopped ringing.

Sushil’s brother Vinay Kumar said: “I am getting regular updates on the matter ever since he got freed. I had a brief talk with him (Sushil) through a source (he refused to disclose). Right now, they have been taken to a hospital. It will take two-three days for them to return home.”

