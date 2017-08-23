Three held with over 6 kg narcotics in Jammu

police nabbed an accused from Bathindi chowk in the city with 6 kg cannabis. (File Photo) police nabbed an accused from Bathindi chowk in the city with 6 kg cannabis. (File Photo)

Three persons have been arrested allegedly with over 6 kg narcotics from two separate areas in the Jammu, police said here today. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed an accused from Bathindi chowk in the city last evening with 6 kg cannabis. The accused was identified as a resident of Odisha, who was living in Sunjawan Morh area here. A case has been registered at Police Station Bahu Fort, Bathindi, a police officer said.

In another incident, two persons riding on a motorcycle were intercepted at Manda in Jammu city and during their search 20 gram heroin was recovered from their possession, the officer said. In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station Pacca Danga, he said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that one of the accused belongs to Punjab and was residing in Qasim Nagar here, police said.

