Three held with demonetised notes with face value of Rs 9 lakh

The crime branch of Rajasthan police on Wednesday seized Rs 9 lakh in demonetised currency notes from Adarsh Nagar area here and three persons were detained in this connection. Police seized Rs 9 lakh (Rs 7 lakh in demonetised Rs 500 denomination and Rs 2 lakh in Rs 1,000 denomination) and arrested Rakesh Meena (27), Jagmohan (23) and Ajeet Singh (23), SHO Adarsh Nagar police station, Brij Bhushan told PTI.

“The trio was held outside a hotel when the police grew suspicious about their movements and the bag in their possession,” Bhusan said.

The old currency was seized under 102 CrPc and all three were arrested under CrPc 109.

Further investigation into the matter is on, police said.