Kochi: Three held for smuggling gold worth over Rs 41 lakhs

Three persons were arrested at the international airport near here today for allegedly smuggling gold pieces worth over Rs 41 lakh from Dubai. Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials seized 46 e-shaped gold cut pieces, totally weighing 1386.600 gms from a passenger from Malappuram. The gold pieces coated with silver colour were found concealed in the transformer of an amplifier brought by the passenger, who arrived by an private airlines early today, officials said.

The officials intercepted the passenger at the exit gate of the arrival hall after suspicion arose during baggage scanning, a customs release said here. After a detailed examination of the baggage, the officers dismantled the amplifier, which resulted in the seizure of the smuggled items.

Two persons haling from Koduvally, who came to receive the gold were also apprehended. The passenger and his accomplices were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release added. Further investigation of the case is in progress, officials said.