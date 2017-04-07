Three held in Assam for ‘carrying beef’

Two construction workers were arrested and a minor boy sent to observation home after an FIR was lodged against them in Jorhat, in upper Assam, on complaints by locals that they possessed beef. A case has been lodged under relevant Sections of Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950, Jorhat SP P K Bhuyan said.

The arrested duo was identified as Shah Jamal Haque (21) of Dhubri district and Abdul Rahman (19) of Kokrajhar. Police also charged them under Section 295(A) of IPC (hurting religious sentiments).

While cattle slaughter is not unlawful in Assam, Section 5 of the 1950 Act permits slaughter of cow only if it is certified by veterinary officer that the cow is above 14 years and fit for slaughter. Section 6 says cattle slaughter can take place only at prescribed places. ens

