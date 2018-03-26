Three held hostage by Nigerian pirates: Ransom deadline ends today, families on edge

The deadline set by the pirates for the families to pay the ransom of Rs 22 lakh is set to expire on Monday. The deadline set by the pirates for the families to pay the ransom of Rs 22 lakh is set to expire on Monday.

It is a race against time to save three youths from Kangra, who are being held hostage by Nigerian pirates. The deadline set by the pirates for the families to pay the ransom of Rs 22 lakh is set to expire on Monday. The pirates reportedly called Vinay Kumar Dhiman, brother of Sushil Kumar (37), who hails from Nagrota Surian and happens to be ship captain and demanded 11 million naira (Rs 22 lakh approximately) as ransom. Sushil Kumar was taken hostage along with two others — Pankaj Kumar (Nagrota Bhagwan) and Ajay Kumar (Palampur).

“I got the call around 3 pm. My brother spoke first informing me about the demand of the pirates for their release and thereafter a kidnapper came on the phone and told me in English to handover the money if I wanted safety of the three persons,” Vinay Dhiman revealed.

The family has informed Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Sandeep Kumar about the call. Ministry of External Affairs has also been updated about the call. Two days back, CM Jai Ram Thakur wrote to Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj asking for help in the matter. As per Vinay Dhiman, they were contacted by private secretary to Swaraj on Friday and told that the needful was being done.

