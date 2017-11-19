Three held guilty for Kopardi rape and murder

Judge Suvarna Kevale passed the order in a packed courtroom, which was heard by the public on loudspeakers installed on the court premises. Picture for representational purpose. Judge Suvarna Kevale passed the order in a packed courtroom, which was heard by the public on loudspeakers installed on the court premises. Picture for representational purpose.

THE Ahmednagar District and Sessions Court on Saturday held guilty all the three men arrested in connection with the sensational rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl from Kopardi village in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar district on July 13, 2016.

The trio — Jitendra Babubal Shinde (21), Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume (28) — was convicted for the rape and murder of the Class IX student. Arguments over the quantum of punishment will take place on November 21.

Judge Suvarna Kevale passed the order in a packed courtroom, which was heard by the public on loudspeakers installed on the court premises. A huge police force was deployed in and around the court premises. The three were produced in the court around 11.30 am. The court held Shinde guilty of conspiracy, sexual assault and murder. Bhailume and Bhaval were convicted for criminal conspiracy.

Family members of the victim, including her parents, sister, brother and relatives, and villagers from Kopardi were present on the court premises. They broke down on hearing the order. The family said all three should be awarded the death penalty.

“Accused No. 1 (Shinde) faced rape and murder charges, while the others were charged with criminal conspiracy,” Special Public Prosecutor Ujwal Nikam told The Indian Express on Saturday, hours after the verdict. When asked whether it meant only one of them could be handed capital punishment, Nikam said though one of them faced rape and murder charges, the other two were charged with criminal conspiracy, meaning they helped Shinde in committing rape and murder. “Though the charge against the other two accused was less compared to Shinde, the crime is no less,” he said, adding the court will decide the quantum of punishment on November 21. “Till then, we will have to wait,” he said.

Massive protests by the Maratha community had erupted across the state after the incident, demanding capital punishment for all three. Asked whether he would seek capital punishment for all three, Nikam said, “I will have to study various acts of omission and commission by the three. I won’t reveal what punishment we are going to seek for the trio.”

Nikam said the police had not even filed the criminal conspiracy case. “It was filed only when we brought it before the court,” he said. Denying that the trial was delayed, Nikam said, “In fact, the case was over in five months. We examined the first witness five months back and now, five months later, the 31st witness was examined,” he said.

Nikam said whatever delay happened was because of accused No. 2. “He wanted the chief minister to be examined and also sought my examination. This led to the delay, otherwise the case could have got over much earlier. Ultimately, today the court made it clear the examinations sought by accused No. 2 were not relevant…,” he said.

He said circumstantial evidence proved vital. “Men can lie, circumstances don’t. We meticulously linked all the circumstancial evidence and placed it before the court,” he said. Nikam said compared to urban areas, girls in rural areas do not speak up openly about harassment by anti-social elements. “Parents, especially in rural areas, need to interact with their daughters more and make them speak up,” he said.

