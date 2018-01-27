MP Police arrests three for waving black flag during Republic Day rally

The police booked six persons under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (Representational Image) The police booked six persons under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (Representational Image)

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three persons for carrying a black flag with stars on it during a rally taken out on the occasion of Republic Day in Shujalpur town of Shajapur district on Friday.

The police booked six persons under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, after right wing Hindu activists alleged that during a rally taken out by members belonging to a minority community a black flag was waved along with the tricolour.

The right wing activists demanded that the National Security Act be invoked against those who took out the rally. The police booked Shadab alias Goti, Adil, Sameer, Asif, Azhar and Abdullah under Section 2 of the act.

Shujalpur Police Station in charge Dinesh Prajapati told The Indian Express that three of the six persons had been arrested and they are being questioned. He said the accused had no explanation for the alleged violation. He said the situation was under control.

