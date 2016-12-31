Three held for smuggling 1.2 kg gold at Hyderabad airport

On Friday, Customs officials had seized 1.2 kg gold, worth Rs 35 lakh, from four passengers when they were allegedly trying to smuggle it at the international airport. On Friday, Customs officials had seized 1.2 kg gold, worth Rs 35 lakh, from four passengers when they were allegedly trying to smuggle it at the international airport.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 1.2 kg gold at Hyderabad airport here, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team with the assistance of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials apprehended Mohammed Amir Ahmed, Mohammed Fasiuddin and Fahad Yaqe Khan who arrived from Jeddah yesterday, a release issued by Hyderabad police said.

“The accused concealed the gold bars in a pocket of specially designed undergarments. It is suspected that the seized foreign-origin gold bars are smuggled from Jedda to Hyderabad for selling the same for illegal gains,” it said.

As per the release, the seized gold and the accused were handed over to AIU officials for investigation.