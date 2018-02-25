Three held for printing, circulating fake notes in Chhattisgarh

Some policemen later went to the shop while posing as decoy customers and found that Sahu and Dhruv were allegedly engaged in the printing of counterfeit notes. (Representational Image) Some policemen later went to the shop while posing as decoy customers and found that Sahu and Dhruv were allegedly engaged in the printing of counterfeit notes. (Representational Image)

The Mahasamund district police in Chhattisgarh has arrested three people, including a doctor, for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes, an official said on Sunday. The police also recovered counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 55,800 from the three men, he said. A joint team of the Crime Branch and the city Kotwali police arrested the accused, identified as Dwarika Prasad Sahu (31), Akhilesh Dhruv (33) and Kundan Dhiwar, last evening, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

The Crime Branch officials were keeping an eye on Sahu, who ran a photocopy shop in Mongra village, after getting a tip-off that he was involved in printing counterfeit currency notes, he said. The police also got an information that Dhruv, who is a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctor, and Dhiwar used to visit Sahu’s shop regularly and that they were also involved in the racket, he said.

Some policemen later went to the shop while posing as decoy customers and found that Sahu and Dhruv were allegedly engaged in the printing of counterfeit notes, Singh said. The three accused were subsequently arrested and fake notes in the denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 500 and having a face value of Rs 55,800 were recovered from them, he said.

A computer, a colour printer, papers and other material used for making the currency notes, and three mobile phones were also seized from the shop, the SP said. Singh said that during interrogation, the three accused admitted to have circulated fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in the market.

A case was registered in this connection, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

