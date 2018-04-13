Three held for plotting to kill UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

Waseem Rizvi wrote to PM Modi over the issue. (Source: ANI) Waseem Rizvi wrote to PM Modi over the issue. (Source: ANI)

Three men were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi at the behest of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, the police said on Friday. The three accused, identified as Arif, Abrar and Saleem, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In January, Rizvi had written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in which he claimed that madrassas bred terrorists and demanded that the Islamic institutions should be shut.

In the letter to the prime minister, Rizvi had demanded that madrassas be replaced by schools affiliated to the CBSE or the ICSE which will offer students an optional subject of Islamic education. Rizvi also said that the arrest of three people who were conspiring to kill him clearly shows that he is on target of extremists due to his pro-Ram Mandir stand.

