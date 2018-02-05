Three held for kidnapping minor girl in Pulwama, SIT formed

Kulgam SP Shridhar Patil said a team was sent to look for her in Jammu, but it returned without success. (Representational image) Kulgam SP Shridhar Patil said a team was sent to look for her in Jammu, but it returned without success. (Representational image)

Three persons, one of whom could be a juvenile, have been taken into custody after a minor, who went missing from her home at Kulgam and was later found in a private vehicle in Qazigund, alleged that she was drugged at her friend’s home and “filmed with a man”.

Eight days after the minor went missing on January 21, her parents filed a missing report in Kulgam Police Station and named three persons as conspirators in her kidnapping. Kulgam SP Shridhar Patil said a team was sent to look for her in Jammu, but it returned without success. “On February 2, we found her in a private passenger vehicle at Qazigund. She was returning home and she was alone,” he said, adding that how she escaped is being probed.

In a video that surfaced Sunday, the minor alleges that she accompanied a friend to her house where she was drugged by mixing pills in her tea. “They filmed me with a man while I was drugged. A woman threatened to release the video on Facebook if I did not listen to her,” she is seen saying. “I was scared and I could not repeat what happened with me to my parents.” She also claims she was taken to Jammu several times and adds that what happened to her is being done to more young girls by the accused.

Demanding action from police, she adds in the video, “Meri zindagi barbaad hui to hui par main nahin chahti aur ladkiyon ki bhi zindagi barbaad ho.” (My life may have been ruined but I don’t want other girls to go through this).”

The SP told The Indian Express that the three accused have been taken into custody and they are verifying the age of one of them, who could be a juvenile.

The girl who went missing has recorded a statement in front of the magistrate. All her allegations, including those of sexual misconduct, are being probed, he said. “The three accused are from the same district as the victim.”

Police sent the minor for a medical test, reports for which are expected to come in the next two days. An FIR has been lodged under charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy and an SIT formed to probe the case, said police.

