Three held for alleged gangrape in Jharkhand

Three youths were arrested today on charges of alleged gang-rape of a minor girl for two days in Kekrahi village under Chandwa police station of Latehar district, police on Saturday said.

The accused had picked up the 14-year-old girl when she had gone to collect firewood in a nearby jungle on December 29 last year and allegedly gang-raped her for two days by taking turns, the officer-in-charge of the police station Kamlesh Pandey said.

After the girl returned home on December 31, she narrated the incident to her family members, who apprised the matter to the villagers, he said adding that in view of the lackadaisical approach of the villagers, the parents of the victim had registered a complaint with the Superintendent of Police Prasant Anand and Chandwa Police station through speed post.

The Chandwa police, led by Pandey, swung into action on receiving the complaint and arrested the accused trio from the village and forwarded them to jail after completing the legal formalities, Pandey added.

