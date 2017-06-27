Three GJM leaders meet Tripathi, submit letters of resignations from GTA

THREE GJM leaders on Monday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to submit resignations of party members from the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) — a semi-autonomous administrative body of the Hills. They also submitted a memorandum to Tripathi on the Darjeeling issue, said Press Secretary to the Governor, Manab Bandyopadhyay. “GTA members Lopsang Yolmo, Rabindra Lama and Amar Singh Rai, who is also a GJM MLA, came to Raj Bhavan today to submit the resignation of GTA members. Now, the resignation letters will be sent to the state government,” he added.

All members, who were part of GTA, have already resigned from their posts. Our delegation today submitted the resignation letters to the Governor,” GJM central committee member Swaraj Thapa said.

All elected members of the GTA, including its chief executive Bimal Gurung, had announced their resignation from the body on June 23. Gurung, the GJM chief, who had been absconding since a police raid at his residence in Darjeeling’s Patlaybas area on June 15, had resurfaced on Friday and vowed to burn copies of the GTA accord before the public on Tuesday.

