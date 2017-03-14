Three girls of Madhya Pradesh school kill themselves

THREE GIRL students of a government school in Sidhi district of eastern Madhya Pradesh ended their lives between February 20 and March 9, leaving the police and school authorities at their wits’ end about the possible cause that led them to take the extreme step.

One student each of classes IX, X and XI of Saphai Higher Secondary School hanged themselves at their homes in different villages within a range of 10 to 12 km, the police said.

Bahri Police Station in-charge Arun Marskole said family members have not been able to provide any clues, and the police suspect that the suicides may have something to do with examinations. He said detailed statements of the family members are yet to be recorded.

Marskole said these three cases were confirmed suicides, and that one more reported from the district government hospital could also be a suicide.

Sidhi’s District Education Officer S S Thakur said that two former students of the school, who had also committed suicide recently, had left the school long ago, and one of them was married. More details were not available because the school was closed on the occasion of Holi, he added.

School principal S M Tripathi said there are 660 students in the co-educational school, located about 18 km from Sidhi. Tripathi said he had visited the Class XI student’s home after the first case was reported on February 20 but the family could not throw light on the possible reason.