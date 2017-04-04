Three get life in prison for murdering man

Three persons, including a woman and her paramour, were sentenced to life in prison by the district court for murdering her husband three years ago.

Additional District Judge Vivekanand Saran Tripathi found Saraswati, her paramour Karan Singh and their accomplice Bhima guilty of killing Veeru (32), a resident of Mahendra Nagar, with a knife and an iron rod near Junsuti village on August 25, 2014 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court of the ADJ also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Singh and of Rs 20,000 on Saraswati and Bhima, government counsel Ravindra Kumar said.

He said the trio will have to undergo a jail term of another two years if they failed to pay the fine.

