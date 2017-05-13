Mumbai: Three gangsters of Suresh Pujari gang arrested from Kurla

Three gangsters allegedly owing allegiance to the Suresh Pujari gang were arrested from Kurla last night by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Police, an official said.

Raj Chauhan (25), Ali Abbas Khan (27) and Sudhakar Khristopriya (52) were allegedly involved in cases of extortion and firing outside a wine shop in Ulhasnagar and at a hotel in Nalasopara in adjoining Thane district a fortnight ago, said the official.

Acting on a specific information that the trio would be meeting at Kurla to exchange firearms and discuss further plans, the officials laid a trap and nabbed all of them, he said.

During the search police found one 7.65 bore pistol, two magazines, eight live cartridges, cell phones and Rs 2.5 lakh from them, said the official.

Police also seized two motorcycles used during firing at Ulhasnagar and Nalasopara, he said.

A cashier of the hotel was injured in Nalasopara firing incident, which took place on May 7, he said.

During interrogation it was revealed that the accused had come to Kurla to discuss the plan and to distribute the money, which they had received on behalf of Suresh Pujari, the official said.

