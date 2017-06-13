Three gangsters commit suicide after Punjab police corners them at their Haryana hideout

Three gangsters committed suicide after they were cornered by the Faridkot police team along with members of the local police at their Haryana hideout. Two gangsters, namely Bunty Dhillon and Jaspreet Jumpy, were listed as ‘category A’ and committed suicide at around 5:15 am on Tuesday at Asakhera village in Sirsa district in Haryana, Punjab Police said.

An official said another ‘category B’ gangster Nishan Singh also shot himself and later died at the hospital. “Acting on a reliable input, Faridkot police team along with local police of Dabwali Sadar police station had surrounded their hideout at 4 am today,” said the official.

“Bunty and Jumpy were dreaded gangsters of Devinder shooter gang and were lately associated with Vicky Gounder gang too,” police said.

