Three former BSP MLAs join BJP

Three former MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) along with their supporters joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) here today in presence of the party’s UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey. Those who joined the BJP are former MLAs Neeraj Maurya, Deepak Patel and Guru Prasad Maurya and their supporters. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP cabinet minister Suresh Khanna were also present.

Neeraj Maurya is a two-time MLA from Shahjahanpur’s Jalalabad Assembly constituency, which he won in 2012 and 2007. Deepak Patel represented the Karchhana constituency of Allahabad in 2012, while Guru Prasad Maurya was elected an MLA from Nawabganj in the same district in 2007.

Speaking on the occasion, UP BJP chief Pandey said, “People who have made a mark in the society by their good work and have a clean image, and want to strengthen the BJP and its leadership. They are being included as members of the family.”

