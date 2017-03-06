Three-fold increase in arson, rioting cases in J&K in 2016

Protest in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational image) Protest in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational image)

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a three-fold increase in cases of rioting, arson and stone pelting last year as compared to 2015, triggered by five month-long unrest after the killing of Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani.

As per the data provided by the Crime Branch of state police, a total of 3,404 cases of rioting, 267 cases of arson and 2,690 incidents of stone pelting were reported in the valley last year.

Of the total 2,690 incidents of stone pelting last year, north Kashmir accounted for the highest number of 1,248 incidents followed by 875 incidents in south Kashmir and 567 in central Kashmir, it said.

In 2015, the cases of rioting in the state stood at 1,157 and those of arson at 147.

The officials of the Crime Branch attributed the jump in the figures to the unrest in the Valley after the killing of Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last.

The data, however, added that there was a slight decline in crime including rape, abduction, molestation and eve teasing in the state in 2016 as compared to 2015.

“There has been a dip in social crime including rape, molestation, kidnapping, eve teasing, robbery, theft and domestic violence in the state in 2016 as compared to 2015,” a senior Crime Branch officer said.

He said as many as 275 cases of rape were registered in 2016 as compared to 315 cases in 2015. Similarly, the cases of abduction have fallen from 1,152 in 2015 to 805 in 2016, thereby registering a decrease of 347 such cases during the corresponding year.

The casesof molestation have shown a dip from 1,342 in 2015 to 1,233 in 2016, the data said, adding 157 cases of eve teasing were reported in 2016 and 215 cases in 2015.

There has also been a decrease in cases of stabbing in the year 2016, which stood at 183 as compared to 272 cases in 2015, it said.

With regard to cases relating to cruelty by husbands, the previous year saw 342 such cases as compared to 400 in 2015.

The dowry death cases, however, have remained stagnant at six, the data said.

A total of 1,225 cases of burglary and 58 cases of robbery were reported in 2016 as compared to 1,431 cases of burglary and 63 cases of robbery in 2015, it said.

“The cases of theft of cattle, idols, dacoity and others have also seen a fall in 2016 as compared to 2015. The cases of cheating have dipped from 565 in 2015 to 552 in 2016,” the Crime Branch officer said.

The cases of gambling in the state saw a dip from 156 in 2015 to 115 in 2016, he said.

However, the cases of theft of forest produce has shown an increase from 336 cases in 2015 to 389 in 2016. The cases of theft of motor vehicles have also increased slightly from 800 in 2015 to 807 in 2016.

The Crime Branch data added that a total of 26,548 cases of different crime were registered in 2016 as compared to 25,269 such cases in 2015.