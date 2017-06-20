Three engineering students drown in Madhya Pradesh

The deceased are Piyush Ranjan (18), Sonu Kumar (17) – both hailing from Bihar–and Ankit Sharma (17) from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Bilkhiria police inspector Rajesh Sinha said (Representational Image/ File Photo) The deceased are Piyush Ranjan (18), Sonu Kumar (17) – both hailing from Bihar–and Ankit Sharma (17) from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Bilkhiria police inspector Rajesh Sinha said (Representational Image/ File Photo)

Three engineering students drowned while bathing in a dam under Bilkhiria police station limits here. The students belonging to first year at engineering institute LNCT drowned Monday while bathing at Ghoda Pachad dam, Bilkhiria police station inspector Rajesh Sinha said.

He said bodies of Piyush Ranjan (18), Sonu Kumar (17) – both hailing from Bihar–and Ankit Sharma (17) from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, have been retrieved from the water. He said the deceased along with fellow students had gone to bathe in the dam.

Sinha said the trouble began when Piyush and Sonu started drowning. Ankit and Mruntjay jumped to their rescue but they too started faltering.

Abhay sitting close to the dam jumped and anyhow managed to pull Mruntjay out of the water to safety. But Piyush, Ankit and Sonu met the watery grave, the inspector added. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on, he added.

